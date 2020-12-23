Qatar calls for Iran-Arab states dialogue

In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Qatari diplomat underlined that Doha backs dialogue between Tehran and the Persian Gulf Arab states to settle disputes.

He noted that Qatar welcomes any initiative that would contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

Al-Thani, who is in Moscow for political talks, noted that during today’s meeting with Lavrov, the “formation of collective security” was also discussed.

The diplomats discussed a range of issues related to the lasting stabilization of the situation in the Persian Gulf area through the coordination of specific practical steps by regional countries aimed at strengthening mutual trust and creating favorable conditions for establishing dialogue and easing tensions.

