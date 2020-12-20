British Phil Rees holds a master class in 'Cinema Verite'

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" with 894 films from different countries is an important documentary fest across Iran and the Middle East region.

At his master class which was held on the first day of the eight-day festival on December 15, Rees talked about the changes and developments in the world of documentary.

Rees, who is the Director of Investigative Journalism at Al Jazeera- Jazeera's Investigative Unit, also shared his experiences in making documentaries with participants.

As Rees believes, a documentary based on research is the unique type of narrating a story.

There is no definite border between different types of documentaries, Rees said.

Phill Rees, who is also the author of Dining With Terrorists, says that the theory-based research is the first step to make a documentary, and this method is like what the Police or social scientists do.

When a documentary is being made, documents should be given new life, and this is a serious challenge, Rees noted.

A documentary should not be limited, he stressed.

Due to the pandemic which has killed near 1,700,000 worldwide since its outbreak a year ago, 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite" like many other world events and gatherings is being held virtually.

ZZ/