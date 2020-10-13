Talking about FATF in current circumstances, not main issue

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Majid-Reza Hariri reiterated that the country is facing tough sanctions imposed by the United States, so that there is no room to talk about FATF.

Turning to SWIFT and banking transactions, he added, “Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and banking transactions have been severely affected by US sanctions.”

If US sanctions are imagined like a cage that Iranian banks are in this cage, FATF is reminded as a clause that has closed the functionality and performance of banking system of the country, Hariri underscored.

This cage for country’s banking system is the same as cruel and tough US sanctions, he said, adding, “Domination of US on a large part of world economy has made it more difficult for Iranian banks in the current situation of international transactions.”

Then, he pointed to the reimposition of sanctions by US against 18 Iranian banks and added, “These sanctions have no significant effect to economic activists. That is to say that banks in the country have been put under sanctions for more than a decade.”

MA/5047087