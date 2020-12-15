Sanction advocates must leave illusion of beating Iran nation

Speaking at the session of the government's Economic Coordinating Headquarters on Tuesday, Rouhani said, "The resistance of the Iranian people against the pressure of sanctions and Trump's full-scale economic war against them revealed great realities to the world, especially to all the ill-wishers of Iran.”

"Trump was not aware of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s capabilities at all, and he acted on the basis of his illusions.”

The president referred to Washington’s failure in bringing the Iranian nation to their knees and said, “The failure of the White House to confront Iran after two and a half years of full-scale economic war and the failure of Trump's international policies are reasons for his failure in the recent election.”

He further said, "I advise all those who seek to defeat Iran through measures such as sanctions to leave such wrong and failed approach forever."

He pointed to Iran's defensive and economic power as two important and decisive facts, saying, “Although the economic war inflicted considerable damages, including on people's livelihoods, today the advocates of sanctions and warlords who predicted the collapse of the Iranian economy in short term are leaving the White House.”

The President further referred to the proposed budget bill for the next fiscal (starts on March 21, 2021) and said, "The budget bill for next year has been designed based on the economic capacity of the country and the realities of the international arena; it has also been presented with a detailed analysis of domestic capabilities and assets."

