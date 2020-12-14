Scientific independence source of nation's authority: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of Noor Genetics Center of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences on Monday.

"If a country's scientific resources grow, so does society; while political, economic, or cultural aspects are mostly considered to be the cause of nations' independence, scientific independence is the source of a nation's authority," Salami said emphasizing that science and awareness expand the scope of a country's greatness.

"We have enemies who‌ always try to keep us weak because a country that is far from progress will be weak and be forced to surrender," he added, saying, "But if a country comes out from foreign scientific domination and produces basic needs domestically, it will grow even if it is under a global siege."

"When a person is assassinated for advancing in the scientific space, it means that the enemy is targeting our scientific growth and authority, and every point on which the enemy focuses is our strength," he stressed.

Salami considered the inauguration of the Noor Genetics Center as one of the important achievements of the IRGC, saying, "When we can decipher the human genetic map, the treatment will be easier and more accurate, so we should not lag behind the world."

He highlighted that the threat of the enemies can be turned into an arena of growth and development with efforts of Iranians.

Noor Genetics Center of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences was inaugurated in the presence of Major General Salami on Monday.

According to the report, genetic identification, gene and cell research and technology, the national genome database and medical genetics services are among the sections of the center.

