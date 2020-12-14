IRGC chief inaugurates Noor Genetics Center

"Given that medical advances in the world are moving towards the advancement of knowledge and technology related to human genetics, the world is trying to develop methods for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases based on the science of genetics. IRGC has set up Noor Genetics Center which provides research and services in various fields in order to be able to place the country along the lines of world progress in this field of knowledge and technology, " said Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony.

Emphasizing that the use of genetics makes it easier to diagnose and treat diseases, he added, "Identifying the unknown martyrs by using human genetics is one of the achievements of this center."

According to the report, genetic identification, gene and cell research and technology, the national genome database and medical genetics services are among the sections of the center.

ZZ/FNA13990924000377