'Simorgh: 30 Interviews with Italian Iranologists' published

Mohammad Taghi Amini announced that the Cultural Counsellory of Iran in Italy Published the first volume of the book "Simorgh: Thirty Interviews with Italian Iranologists" in collaboration with IsMEO, the Italian Institute for Middle and the Far East.

1000 copies of this 275-page book including foreword of Akbar Qoli, the former cultural chancellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Italy, Professor Adriano Rossi, director of IsMEO and Abul Hassan Hatami, the organizer of this project, has been published and sent to the Italian language publishing market at a price of 35 Euros, Amini said.

The first volume of this series features interviews with Professors Simone Cristofortti, Stefano Pello, Riccardo Zipoli, Daniele Mangini, Anna Wenza, Pierre Franco, Carlo Giovanni, Adriano Valerio Rossi, Carlo Sakone and Flichetta Ferrari.

Also, the first 10 interviews of the Iranian Cultural Chancellery’s book enjoy audio-visual output in accordance with the standards of the oral history of the National Library and Archives of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It's worth mentioning that preliminary arrangements have been made to publish Persian version of this volume by a reputable domestic publisher, and the publishing of the next volume, including 10 interviews in the project of the "Oral History of Italian Iranologists" by IsMEO is underway.

