Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 12

Arman-e-Melli
Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s interventionist remarks
Iran hopes next US administration will compensate mistakes: Pres. Rouhani
Ebtekar
US President Trump seeking to lodge complaint against Biden
Iran’s Zarif reacts to Erdogan remarks on independence of Azerbaijan
Iran asks world to be vigilant on re-emergence of ISIL: Khatibzadeh
Ettela’at
US duty-bound to return to JCPOA: Zarif
Khaf-Herat Railway inaugurated at official order of Iranian and Afghan presidents
Iran
Inauguration of Khaf-Herat Railway to strengthen Iran-Afghanistan ties: Rouhani
Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s remarks
Javan
Zionist regime to pay heavy price for its crimes
Jomhouri Eslami
Iran shows reaction to Erdogan’s interventionist remarks over Azerbaijan
UN General Assembly approves six resolutions in favor of Palestine
Widespread opposition with normalization ties of Morocco and Zionist regime
Khaf-Herat Railway inaugurated by official order of Iranian and Afghan presidents
Khorasan
Hoarding COVID-19 vaccine by claimants of human rights
Iran shows severe reaction to Erdogan’s remarks over Azerbaijan
