Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 12

Arman-e-Melli

Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s interventionist remarks

Iran hopes next US administration will compensate mistakes: Pres. Rouhani

Ebtekar

US President Trump seeking to lodge complaint against Biden

Iran’s Zarif reacts to Erdogan remarks on independence of Azerbaijan

Iran asks world to be vigilant on re-emergence of ISIL: Khatibzadeh

Ettela’at

US duty-bound to return to JCPOA: Zarif

NO ONE can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan: Zarif

Khaf-Herat Railway inaugurated at official order of Iranian and Afghan presidents

Iran

Inauguration of Khaf-Herat Railway to strengthen Iran-Afghanistan ties: Rouhani

Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s remarks

Javan

Zionist regime to pay heavy price for its crimes

NO ONE can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan: Zarif

Jomhouri Eslami

Iran shows reaction to Erdogan’s interventionist remarks over Azerbaijan

UN General Assembly approves six resolutions in favor of Palestine

Widespread opposition with normalization ties of Morocco and Zionist regime

Khaf-Herat Railway inaugurated by official order of Iranian and Afghan presidents

Khorasan

Hoarding COVID-19 vaccine by claimants of human rights

Iran shows severe reaction to Erdogan’s remarks over Azerbaijan

MA