Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 10

Asia
Multilateral talks!
Channels of negotiations and multilateral talks should be created in region: Chinese FM
Three Iranian films in GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Aftab
Leader condoles passing of former judiciary chief Ayatollah Yazdi
Ebtekar
JCPOA in complexities of change of equations
Iran kicks off talks in Oman at behest of Leader
JCPOA joint commission meeting to be held on Dec. 16
COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into country in very near future: Health min.
Ettela’at
UN Secretary general lashes out at US anti-Iran policy
Israeli regime uses deadly weapons against Palestinians: Movement to Defend Children’s Rights
Veep: COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into country ASAP
Jomhouri Eslami
Troubleshooting in importing coronavirus vaccine despite US pressures
Trump supporters threaten US elections officials to death
Government officials should adopt coordinated unity in foreign policy: Rouhani at Cabinet meeting
Leader condoles passing of top cleric Ayatollah Yazdi
153 countries call on Israeli regime to set aside its nuclear weapons
Former French Envoy: Iran’s sanctions can be lifted immediately and unconditionally
Donya-e-Eqtesad
Iran’s export of products exceeds the import
