Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 13

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, December 13.

Ebtekar:

Ruhollah Zam executed

Araghchi expresses hope Iran-Afghanistan coop. comprehensive document to be signed soon

1st JCPOA Joint Commission meeting after Biden's victory

Etela'at:

Russian blams US for current situation the world is facing in regards to Iranian nuclear deal

Iran:

Russian FM: JCPOA should not be revised

Javan:

Iran to conduct human test of domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Jomhuriye Eslami:

Opposition to Moroccan-Israeli tie normalization continues

Mardom Salari:

Zam Executed

