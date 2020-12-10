Iran proud to stand by Afghan people, government: Spox

In a tweet on Thu., Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to the amicable relations between Iran and Afghanistan, stating that relations between Iran and Afghanistan are an excellent example of goods neighborliness in the region.

“We are proud to stand by the people and government of Afghanistan on the path of stability and development of the country,” he added.

Khatibzadeh pointed to the inauguration of the Khaf-Herat Railway between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “Amicable relations between Iran and Afghanistan are increasingly an excellent example of good neighborliness in this region.”

“Today’s big step: Khaf-Herat Railway. We proudly stand by the people, friendly and brotherly government of Afghanistan on the path of stability and development of this country,” he wrote.

MA/FNA13990920000107