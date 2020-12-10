Khaf-Herat Railway can transport 6mn tons of cargo annually

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Khaf-Herat Railway project on Thu., which was held online, Mohammad Eslami reiterated that this railway has the capacity of transporting six million tons of cargo and also one million passengers annually.

This inauguration is a unique interaction and coordinated cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan, which has been launched based on friendship, he added.

Turning to the motto of the two nations with “One Culture and History”, Eslami stated, “In this field, we can always expand and develop friendship and cooperation bonds.”

As long as 225 km, 140 km of Khaf-Herat Railway will be inaugurated today while the remaining 85 km would be completed with better cooperation, he emphasized.

He said that the inauguration of this railway could provide a large share of transit and exchanges of goods between Iranian and Afghan traders, noting that this year more than 10 million tons of transit cargo have been exchanged from southern, northern ports, East-West and North-South corridors.

The Minister of Roads and Urban Development Eslami said that Khaf-Herat Railway would account for a large share of trade between the two countries.

