Iran among 15 countries in research field: official

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of health research projects in the country, Iranian Deputy of Health Minister at research affairs Farid Najafi said that Iran’s research rank in various fields stands between 8 and 15.

Referring to the activity of 5,500 knowledge-based companies in the country, Najafi added, “1,650 companies out of the mentioned companies are related to the field of health issues.”

The total exports of these companies hit $750 million, of which 109 companies managed to export their products, he added.

