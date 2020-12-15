Iran, Russia stress parliamentary, bilateral ties expansion

During the phone conversation, Volodin stressed the importance of parliamentary relations between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that fortunately, high-level parliamentary meetings and talks are taking place between the parliaments of Iran and Russia, and these relations have played an important role in developing and facilitating relations between the two countries.

Referring to the initiative of the joint high parliamentary commission, he expressed hope that the third meeting of the Iran-Russia joint parliamentary commission would be held in near future, taking into account the conditions caused by the coronavirus.

Volodin described the relations between Iran and Russia as privileged and strategic, adding that the Russian parliament and government are ready to continue and expand their comprehensive talks and cooperation with Iran on the expansion of political, parliamentary, economic, cultural, tourism, as well as important regional and international issues.

Ghalibaf, for his part, stressed the strategic relations between the two countries, saying that the Iranian Parliament is ready to further enhance parliamentary relations with Russia.

The parliaments of the two countries must play their role well in strengthening and consolidating relations between the two countries, he added.

Referring to the close relations and consultations between the speakers of the two countries' parliaments, he expressed hope that he would visit Russia at an appropriate time and exchange views with the Moscow authorities.

Given the great potential of the two countries, the two sides can play a common role in various fields, Ghalibaf said.

He also emphasized the need for continuous consultations between the officials of the two countries and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations given the current situation and developments in the field of international relations and politics.

