Iran, Turkmenistan stress expanding trade, transit coop.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami in his talk with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Marudov on Thu., held through video conference, called for the removal of any barrier in order to expand trade and transit cooperation between the two countries.

In this talk, the two sides discussed bilateral issues in the field of transport and emphasized the need for taking urgent action for the removal of transit barriers between the two countries, expanding regional cooperation and developing strategic, economic and trade cooperation during the coronavirus global pandemic.

Turning to the measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in alleviating adverse effects of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the field of transport, Eslami added, “presently, Iran’s border exchanges has been resumed in 30 joint borders with neighboring countries after the spread of coronavirus, so that health protocols and guidelines are strictly implemented at border points.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the issue of Turkmenistan’s investment at one of southern Iranian ports and added, “this investment is one of the most important issues of cooperation between the two countries.”

He emphasized the need for accelerating in reopening Sarakhs and Incheborun borders as well as preventing rail stoppages at border points.

Iran’s foreign policy is based on development of cooperation, trust-building and facilitating trade ties between countries especially with neighboring states, Eslami highlighted.

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Marudov, for his part, described rail transport situation between Iran and Turkmenistan ‘satisfactory’ and said, “bilateral trade between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan, which was severely affected by the spread of coronavirus, would be expanded.”

