Caspian containerized line kicks off between Iran, Russia

The pilot test of unloading the first container cargo was carried out between Iran and Russia’s Astrakhan for transporting goods in “Armada” Port within the framework of new services of "Caspian Container Lines" Company.

Accordingly, the first vessel arrived in Russia’s Port of Astrakhan on Sat. between Iran and Astrakhan through international transport corridor (North-South). The next voyage of this ship is scheduled for mid-December.

Currently, two ships with a capacity of 131 20-foot containers have started activity on this route and in the next few days, 60 containers containing foodstuff, cardboards and cereals will be sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Governor of Astrakhan Igor Babushkin, for his part, said that Russian government is working to launch offshore section of North-South Corridor.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked in 2019 between presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation and Azerbaijan Republic for completion of North-South Corridor.

