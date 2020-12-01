2 killed after car ploughs into pedestrians in Trier, Germany

A 51-year-old man from the Trier area was arrested, police announced on Twitter. They are currently questioning the suspect, the Telegraph reported.

Police and rescue crews are on the scene and authorities have told people to avoid the city center.

"We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area," police said on Twitter.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

"We have an amok driver in the city. We have two dead that we are certain of and up to 15 injured, some of them with the most severe injuries," he told SWR.

"We are just trying to get an overview. We have ambulances from all over the region helping here. Our first task now is to make people safe."

