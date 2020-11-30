Iran's new envoy submits credentials to Georgian FM

In this bilateral meeting, Georgian Foreign Minister evaluated relations between Iran and Georgia ‘positive’ and congratulated the appointment of Mr. Akbar Ghasemi as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his country.

He expressed hope that Iran-Georgia relations would continue to move forward towards a new perspective.

For his part, Iran’s newly-appointed envoy to Georgia Akbar Ghasemi described three-decade history of relations between the two countries and called for Tbilisi to adopt a new approach in order to motivate and deepen relations based on common interests and with new horizons.

He expounded on the new situation created in the light of current developments in the Caucasus region and assessed Iran's prominent and key role in realizing security, communications routes, trade and energy as an effective element in increasing convergence towards development as well as establishment of peace and well-being of all countries in the region.

The envoy called for more cooperation between the two countries in the relevant issues.

