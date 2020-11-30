Iranian researcher finds reason of disorders in space travels

The results of examining astronauts in space have shown that space travels increase the likelihood of astronauts becoming ill outside the Earth's atmosphere.

Research conducted by NASA researchers under the direction of Dr. Afshin Beheshti, a member of NASA's Ames Research Center, shows that space travel causes changes in the mitochondria of cells in the human body that facilitate illness.

Astronauts who are in space for long periods of time suffer from diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, sleep disorders, and ultimately health problems.

Mitochondria generate most of the chemical energy needed to power the cell's biochemical reactions. Chemical energy produced by the mitochondria is stored in a small molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and they play a vital role in maintaining the body's health.

According to Afshin Beheshti, studies show that mice whose mitochondrial function is disrupted have problems with their eyes and liver.

Research conducted by this research team shows that the possibility of mitochondrial dysfunction outside the Earth's atmosphere increases due to the lack of gravity, and this issue impairs the functioning of the immune system.

Afshin Beheshti, the lead author of the study, told NASA that the data from the study can lead to countermeasures and producing drugs that would improve astronauts' health in space.

RHM/FNA13990909000155