Iran in talks with an ‘advanced country’ for sending scientist astronaut to space

Speaking to Mehr correspondent on Tuesday, Head of Iran Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari said the ISA has commenced plans for cooperation with what he called an ‘advanced country’ to send scientist astronauts to space.

“The talks are underway, and we hope to reach an agreement with one of the countries to commence the project.”

Barari declined to name the country with which the ISA is in talks about the project before the talks have been finalized.

“With the cooperation of this country, we are aiming to send a scientist-astronaut instead of a space tourist. Our goal is to participate in international projects; that is, to have an Iranian scientist present in the Earth's orbit or a space station to take part in international research projects,” he added.

“The process of talks must be carried out fully. Once done, we will announce the schedule for the implementation of the project in the near future,” he said.

