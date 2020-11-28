Iran calls on intl. community to condemn terror attack

While denouncing the terror attack, the Embassy emphasized, “International community especially European countries are expected to strongly condemn this brutal terrorist act.”

Such criminal acts will not disrupt the perseverance of Iranian people in the face of malicious and vindictive enemies, rather, it will make the nation more determined to achieve further development and progress in science and technology, the embassy added.

The international community especially European countries are expected to strongly condemn this terrorist act, so that terrorism and terror must be strongly condemned in any form and anywhere without any double standards.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, Fakhrizadeh was attacked during an armed clash between his bodyguards and unknown assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province, on Friday.

He was martyred despite intensive treatment at the hospital.

