Iranian, Turkish envoys discuss latest situation in Karabakh

Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and his Turkish counterpart Erkan Ozoral reviewed current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in Baku on Thufsday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Mousavi wrote, “Today I had a friendly & fruitful meeting with my friend & brother Mr. Erkan Ozoral, the Honorable Ambassador of Turkey to the Republic of Azerbaijan. We exchanged views on our bilateral ties and also about our relations with Azerbaijan, and the latest development over Qarabagh."

The 44-day conflict and military clashes erupted between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, was ended on Nov. 09 following a trilateral joint statement inked between presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenian Prime Minister a ceasefire was established in the region.

Presently, Russia’s Peacekeeping Forces have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to monitor the way of observing ceasefire in this region.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to a military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border in early October, blaming one another for the violence.

