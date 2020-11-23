Iran dep. FM, Armenian amb. discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The meeting between Armenis' Artashes Toumanian and Iran's Abbas Araqchi was held while a truce agreement has been accorded among Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the dispute.

As Armradio reported, during the meeting Ambassador Toumanian briefed Araqchi on the situation and recent developments in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the adoption of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

The officials exchanged views on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, issues of post-war procedures, regional and trans-regional actors’ participation, and their possible future roles.

They also discussed the directions and aspects of cooperation between Armenia and Iran, particularly under the existing complicated circumstances.

The sides emphasized the need to maintain and foster the bilateral relations and permanent ties between state bodies and public circles, to hold consultations, and to intensify joint work in the areas of current cooperation.

