FM spox reacts to Swedish FM meddlesome remarks

Following her conversation with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde took to Twitter, noting that Sweden will work to ensure that the death penalty for an Iranian-Swedish inmate Mr Jalali, who is in prison for security-related crimes, will not be enforced.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh expressed regret that Swedish officials have deficient and incorrect information about the situation of Mr Jalali, who is in jail for security-related crimes.

"As Dr Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, explained to Ms Linde in the conversation, the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran is independent, and any interference in the issuing or enforcement of judicial verdicts is rejected and unacceptable," the spokesman added.

