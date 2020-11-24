AEOI required to design 40 MW heavy water reactor

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission enacted a bill based on which the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be required to design a 40 MW heavy water reactor in a suitable place.

“According to Article 4 of the bill, which was approved by the commission on Tuesday, the AEOI will be required to establish a plant for the production of uranium,” he added.

Amouei went on to say that a strategic plan for lifting the sanctions was also discussed during today’s session.

