Nov 24, 2020, 4:06 PM

AEOI required to design 40 MW heavy water reactor

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman said that AEOI will be required to design a heavy water reactor.

Abolfazl Amouei made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission enacted a bill based on which the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be required to design a 40 MW heavy water reactor in a suitable place.

“According to Article 4 of the bill, which was approved by the commission on Tuesday, the AEOI will be required to establish a plant for the production of uranium,” he added.

Amouei went on to say that a strategic plan for lifting the sanctions was also discussed during today’s session.

