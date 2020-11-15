  1. Politics
Iranian, Iraqi military officials hold meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces met and held talks with the Iraqi Minister of Defense on Sunday in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, who arrived in Tehran on Saturday, met Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces  Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

Aimed at the expansion of defense and military relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed some issues, including countering terrorism, establishing security in the region, examining the ways to prevent instability in the region.

Yesterday, the Iraqi Minister of Defense held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami. 

During the meeting, Hatami voiced Iran’s readiness to fulfill the needs of the Iraqi Armed Forces to strengthen the country’s defense power.

