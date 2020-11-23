US sanctions against independent countries failed policy

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Örs on Monday.

“In recent years, despite the imposition of illegal sanctions and the US policy of unilateralism against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the foundations of the country's domestic production have become stronger and threats have turned into opportunities whose effects can be seen in the near future,” he said.

Ghalibaf further emphasized the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation and noted that Iran seeks to strengthen parliamentary ties with Turkey.

Turkish Ambassador to Tehran also stressed the significance of boosting parliamentary relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also expressed hope that both countries expand their economic relations after the containment of COVID-19 during the next year.

