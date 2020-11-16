  1. Iran
Nov 16, 2020, 8:45 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Nov. 16

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, November 16.

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Next year budget bill aims to cut direct reliance on oil revenues

Trump, failed claimant

Etela'at:

Hashd al-Sha’abi dismantles largest ISIL network in Diyala

Rouhani: Main goal of country’s next year budget bill to cut reliance on oil revenues

Iran:

President issues statement with an eight-point instruction to responsible agencies, institutions in fight against coronavirus

Javan:

Ghalibaf: Iran's economy should not be tied to White House

Kayhan:

Zionist regime hits Gaza Strip 

Trump’s supporters hold rally in Washington

