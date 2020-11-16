Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on Nov. 16

Ebtekar:
Rouhani: Next year budget bill aims to cut direct reliance on oil revenues
Trump, failed claimant
Etela'at:
Hashd al-Sha’abi dismantles largest ISIL network in Diyala
Rouhani: Main goal of country’s next year budget bill to cut reliance on oil revenues
Iran:
President issues statement with an eight-point instruction to responsible agencies, institutions in fight against coronavirus
Javan:
Ghalibaf: Iran's economy should not be tied to White House
Kayhan:
Zionist regime hits Gaza Strip
Trump’s supporters hold rally in Washington
