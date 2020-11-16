'Moallem made great efforts to counter threats of Zionists'

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has offered condolences to Speaker of Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh over the death of FM Walid al-Muallem.

"During his lifetime, Walid Muallem made great efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region and to support the resistance of the Syrian people against Takfiri terrorism and the threats of the Zionist regime," he wrote expressing his grief over his death.

He also prayed to God Almighty for the great mercy of the late Syrian foreign minister.

Walid al-Muallem, 79, passed away early on Monday as reported by Syrian media outlets, following years of poor health and heart problems.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also offered condolences to the Syrian government over the death of his counterpart Walid al-Muallem.

In a message to Hussein Arnous, the head of Syria’s Council of Ministers, Zarif wrote, "I received the news of the passing of the late Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

“I would like to express my condolences to your Excellency, the family of the deceased, and my colleagues at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this loss,” Zarif added.

HJ/5073134