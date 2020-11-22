Iran, Armenia to hold 2nd webinar on cultural relations

According to the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan, the webinar will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 16 PM local time (GMT +3:30).

Literary and cultural scholars of the two neighboring countries will deliver speeches on a host of issues, including the mutual effects on the two side's literary and cultural developments.

The two neighboring countries share a longstanding cultural and literary history of academic cooperation.

During the first webinar, which was held recently, the two sides explored the ways for removing the hurdles in boosting academic, cultural, and art cooperation.

MR/5077559