The Damascus Opera House is to host some Iran-made films during a cultural week dedicated to Iranian cinema.

Some 5 features with Arabic subtitles will be put on display within the event.

Directed by Hossein Darabi, “Henas” is slated to be screened at the opening ceremony of the cultural week.

The cultural event will be underway in Syria until October 4, 2022.

