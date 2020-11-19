Iran to produce COVID-19 vaccine in near future

The latest achievements of Iranian researchers for developing COVID-19 vaccine platforms were discussed in a meeting in the presence of Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the health minister said Iran will soon be recognized as one of the leading countries in coronavirus vaccine development.

Iran, Oman discuss parliamentary ties

Iran's envoy to Muscat met and Speaker of Majlis Al-Shoura of Oman held talks about the Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The Speaker of Majlis Al-Shoura of Oman Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al-Malouli and Iran's Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi in this meeting conferred on the cooperation of the two sides' parliamentary friendship groups and specialized commissions of the parliaments.

Assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani accelerated US expulsion

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani has accelerated US expulsion from the region.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Hungarian ambassador to Tehran Zoltan Varga-Haszonitsin on Wednesday.

He further noted that US military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan is not in the interests of regional security and the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani has accelerated US withdrawal from the region.

US medicine sanctions endangered Iranians' health: MP

Head of Iran-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group said that US medicine and economic sanctions have endangered the health of the Iranian people while the coronavirus outbreak has overshadowed the international community.

Ali Jeddi made the remarks in his meeting with Greek Ambassador to Tehran Dimitri Alexandrakis.

"While the outbreak of the coronavirus has overshadowed the international community, US medicine and economic sanctions have endangered the health of the Iranian people, and the international community has not responded explicitly to this horrific crime," he said.

No safe, impenetrable refuge for criminals: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that Iran’s security forces will eventually terminate any aggressor or criminal.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ali Shamkhani wrote, “There is no safe and impenetrable refuge for criminals. The powerful hand of the security defenders of the Islamic Republic of Iran will sooner or later squeeze the throat of any aggressor or criminal. History is a true witness to this claim. #HardRevenge.”

Tehran-Yerevan flights resumed amid pandemic

Armenian Airline on Wed. announced the resumption of Tehran-Yerevan flights amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

Armenian Airline reported the resumption of Tehran-Yerevan flights using aircraft of Armenian airlines via Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

Iran COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,421 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 801,894.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that 2,837 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

She added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 480 patients in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 42,941.

Iran confirms feeding UF6 gas into IR2m centrifuges

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations confirmed feeding UF6 gas into the advanced IR-2m uranium-enriching centrifuges.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi wrote, "The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a half-page report yesterday, announcing that on 14 November 2020, IAEA inspectors have verified that Iran began feeding UF6 into the cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) in Natanz."

Tehran supports government-led peace process in Afghanistan

The Iranian foreign minister has reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan with the Kabul government’s leadership.

“Iran supports the Afghan government-led peace negotiation process and emphasizes maintaining the achievements of the past 19 years within the framework of the current constitution,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Naab on Wednesday.

US economic terrorism against Iran failed legally, morally

President Hassan Rouhani says the United States has failed in the immoral and illegal economic terrorism it has been waging against the Iranian nation in the past two years.

“The US regime did not seek a mere economic pressure on Iran, but it was also trying to create famine in the country,” Rouhani also said in a Cabinet session on Wednesday.

Intel Min. releases docs on SA, terror group relation

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence released some documents of the direct connection of the separatist group Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) with the Saudi intelligence agencies.

The Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Intelligence has released some documents and correspondence of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz with the Saudi intelligence agencies.

Zarif says Biden can lift sanctions if there is a will

Stating that the lifting of sanctions and Iran's return to its commitments will not take time, Foreign Minister Zarif said that Biden can lift sanctions with three executive orders.

"By pulling Washington out of the JCPOA, Trump solely failed to benefit from the deal. This was the mistake Trump and his associates made. If Biden seeks to return to the JCPOA, he will have to fulfil US commitments under the deal and lift the sanctions," Zarif said in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily Newspaper published on Wednesday.

Amb. urges Riyadh not blame its wrongdoings on others by lies

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations has urged Saudi Arabia to have the courage to admit it if it wants to pursue a nuclear weapon program, instead of making baseless claims against others.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to a Saudi minister's recent claims over Iran's nuclear program and wrote, "Scapegoating and fearmongering are two common and classic methods used by demagogues!"

ZZ/