Iran questions US double standards on nuclear verification

Referring to the US behavior towards KSA, UAE, and Israel regime's nuclear activities, Kazem Gharibabadi questioned the US double standards on nuclear verification.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an online session on Verification and Monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015).

IRGC Chief:

No geographical limit for IRGC to defend Iran's interests

Major General Hossein Salami said that IRGC would not restrict its activities to a specific geographical region when it comes to protecting Iran’s security and vital interests.

Speaking in a ceremony of joining of Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Islamic Iran today is a sign and manifestation of the invincible will of a great nation in the face of vast pressures.

Depriving Iran of region's transit routes US plots: Rouhani

Stating transportation is a key basis for the development of tourism and deepening relations with the world, President said that depriving Iran of region's transit routes is one of US plots.

Speaking on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of 13 transportation projects around the country, President Hassan Rouhani referred to Iran's special geographical situation in the region and the world, saying, "The overfly of 1400 flights from Iran's airspace indicates that our country's position, not only in the air transport sector but also in rail, road and port sectors is very special and valuable."

Ocean-going warship joins IRGC Navy

In a ceremony on Thursday, Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy.

In a ceremony which was attended by a group of Iranian civilians and military officials including the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship joined the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy.

Iran condemns Canada’s anti-Iran human rights resolution

Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Canadian government's drafting of a UN human rights resolution and repetition of baseless allegations on the basis of fabricated reports is lacking legal basis and is unacceptable.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed as unacceptable and lacking legal grounds a draft human rights resolution put forward by the Canadian government at the UN as well as Ottawa’s rehashing of groundless allegations based on unreal and fabricated reports.

Iran's new amb. submits credentials to South Africa President

Iran’s new Ambassador to South Africa submitted his credentials to the country's president on Thursday.

During the meeting held in the South African capital of Cape Town, Mahdi Agha Jafari submitted his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zarif to visit Moscow to discuss JCPOA, Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Iranian FM is scheduled to visit Moscow to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the announcement on Thursday, saying that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Moscow on November 25 to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and issues of mutual interests.

Top military advisor:

Iran axis of security stability in region

Stating that the United States creates insecurity to sell its military weapons, Top Military Aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that Iran is the axis of security stability in the region.

Yahya Rahim Safavi referred to Iran as a strategic connecting point between Asia and Europe, saying the country has an irreplaceable and unique geopolitical position in the world.

Iran is the leading power in the West Asian region and has a high capacity in various fields, including technology, he added.

