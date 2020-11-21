'Pushing Zionist regime into NPT vital'

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi underscored the vitality of forcing the Zionist regime to join the NPT immediately and unconditionally.

Gharibabadi said on Friday that the Israeli regime is the only entity in the Middle East that is not a member of any of the Weapons of Mass-Destruction instruments and developed various types of such weapons.

Iran friend, brother country: Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev named Iran a "friend and brother country".

He made the remarks addressing Aeribaijan's nation, on the occasion of the liberation of Aghdam district on Friday, broadcasted alive on the country's national TV.

"We have not taken a single step that could cause any problems for our neighbours. Therefore, our relations with neighbouring countries are normal and good," he noted.

Zarif' trip to Armenia probable

Foreign Ministry Spokesman informed on Friday that Iranian FM's trip to Armenia, where he will discuss mutual ties, is probable.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif's trip to Armenia is being studied and he is probable to visit his newly appointed Armenian counterpart and other senior Armenian officials in Yerevan, in the near future.

As he added, regional issues and the expansion of cooperation between the two countries would be discussed in Zarif's visit to Armenia.

'Instead of political projection, fulfil your commitments'

Iranian foreign ministry spox called for the E3 to act in full compliance with their obligations under the JCPOA, instead of political projections.

Iranian foreign ministry Spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh's reaction came while France, Germany, and the UK - the E3 - on Wednesday, responded to the IAEA Board of Governors following the agency's latest update to governments on its verification and monitoring of Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments.

The E3 claimed that Iran's further violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were "hollowing out" core non-proliferation benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran rejects NY Times' report on passing on to Biden advisers

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the fake New York Times' report on Iranian FM dep. Araghchi's effort to pass on to Joe Biden’s advisers, naming it a good example of yellow journalism.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh named the report as fake and a good example of yellow journalism.

"The news dates back to a few days ago and is completely fake," he said on Friday.

He added that Iran's representative office in New York made an immediate reaction to the news, rejecting any kind of direct on indirect contact between Iran and the US.

COVID-19 infects 13,260 new cases in 24h

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 13,260 COVID-19 infections and 479 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Friday that 13,260 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, putting the country’s total infections at 828,377.

Iranian, Afghan provinces urge expansion of mutual ties

Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province and the Chairman of the Herat Provincial Council emphasized the need to improve ties between the two provinces.

During their meeting in Mashhad, the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious background and commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said Iran expects the level of cooperation between Herat and Khorasan Razavi provinces to increase.

