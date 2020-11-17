  1. Politics
'Iran's capability to respond to any adventure proven'

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN said that Iran has proven to be capable of using its legitimate military might to prevent or respond to any melancholy adventure from any aggressor.

Alireza Miryousefi said Iran’s nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes and civilian use and Trump’s policies have not changed that.

“However, Iran has proven to be capable of using its legitimate military might to prevent or respond to any melancholy adventure from any aggressor,” he added.

His comments came as a US official said on Monday that President Donald Trump last week asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site, but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step.

Trump made the request during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, new acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.

“He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward,” the official said.

This is while Iran has always maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

