Iran can reach $300b market via EAEU agreement

“If we take a small percentage of this market, the country's economic needs will be met,” Kazem Jalali said in an interview on Wednesday.

Referring to Iran’s lack of active share in the Russian market, Jalali said, "Part of that goes back to our infrastructures; our railways are not connected to Russia yet, and our ports have weaknesses in terms of sea route.”

He said much work has been done in this area in recent years, expressing hope to grasp a better share in the neighboring country’s market.

Earlier this week, Jalali said the Rasht-Astara railway will be a great means to expand Iran’s economic relations with Russia.

He said that the Rasht-Astara railway will connect Iran’s economy from the east to the west and the implementation of this project is crucial for the country’s economy.

Jalali noted that Russia has realized the importance of the Rasht-Astara railway and is determined to utilize this route in the future.

