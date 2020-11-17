Rasht-Astara railway vital for Iran's economy: Jalali

Kazem Jalali made the remarks at the conference on the role of Eurasia in the geopolitics of free trade zones on Tuesday and noted that the Rasht-Astara railway will expand Iran’s economic relations with Russia.

He stressed that this railway line will transform the entire economy of Iran because, in addition to exporting goods to Russia and Europe at a reasonable price and time, it will be a suitable corridor for transporting goods from Eastern countries to Europe which also has many benefits for the Islamic Republic.

Jalali noted that Russia has realized the importance of the Rasht-Astara railway and is determined to utilize this route in the future.

He further maintained that Iran’s export to Eurasian Economic Union in the current year has been 2 billion and 791 million dollars which indicates a six percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

The International Conference of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Geopolitical Role of Free Zones in the development of regional relations was held in the presence of officials from Iran and the Eurasian Union in Anzali on Tuesday.

FA/IRN 84113764