Rouhani vows support for harmed businesses under pandemic

Addressing the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters meeting on Tuesday, Hassan Rouhani said the government has decided to levy some new anti-coronavirus restrictions in the upcoming few days and some specific businesses will be closed for a while.

"The government has decided to consider supportive measures for the target vulnerable groups who will be harmed as a result of the closure of their businesses," he vowed.

As reported, a new round of restrictions for the battle with COVID-19 will come into force as of Saturday.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Iran has more than quadrupled compared to the figures announced in Summer, according to data released by the health ministry.

Today, according to data released by the health ministry, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 42,461 with 788,473 confirmed cases. The confirmed cases have experienced a surge during the current week, and in the past 24 hours, 13,352 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran, increasing the total number of infections to 788,473. Above 480 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 42,461.

HJ/5073743