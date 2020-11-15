Swapping to improve Iran's foreign trade

Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari highlighted the importance of exporting technical and engineering services to the region and said: "One of the most important areas, given Iran's position and conditions in the region, is the export of technical and engineering services, and we can work to strengthen it."

"Iranian services can be exported to North Africa, the Indian subcontinent, etc.," he said.

As he informed, to strengthen Iran's economic relations, Iranian embassies in various countries are allowed to use swapping in case of financial transaction problems.

He added that Iran can swap goods with all countries in East and West Asia, Latin America, etc.

Providing information about the ongoing talks for the release of Iranian frozen assets in South Korean Banks, Ansari said: "We are conducting negotiations with the Korean side. We have even asked the Koreans to make a deal on humanitarian goods and medicine and we believe that Koreans are also interested in having Iran use the block financial resources... Very small steps have been taken by Korea, and we hope that these steps will continue to bear fruit."

He also announced Iran is to levy special rules for attracting investments to the Iranian capital market. "Soon, new rules will be adopted in favor of Iranians living abroad to ease their investment in Iran and in the Iranian stock market."

Regarding the 25-year comprehensive document between Iran and China, he says that the document that has been published in the media is different from what is being negotiated between Iran and China.

He added that the negotiating document is very different. The areas of cooperation are not restricted to the economy and the various sectors such as the judiciary, parliament, etc. are being discussed.

Regarding Iran-Venezuela economic cooperation, the Deputy Foreign Minister also said: "We have exported technical engineering services in the past and the flow of trade is ongoing between the two sides... We have a variety of exports and imports to Venezuela and will continue to do so."

