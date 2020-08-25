Iran, Venezuela to expand agricultural coop.

Head of Iran's National Union of Agricultural Products Seyed Reza Nourani said that following the development of political and trade relations between Iran and Venezuela, the officials of two countries emphasize the development of non-oil exports, especially food and agricultural exports as well.

With the inauguration of two great Iranian hypermarket which were welcomed by the Venezuelan people, the development of Iranian hypermarkets in this country is on the agenda of the private sector, he added.

Nourani said that due to the harsh sanctions and the ban on the import of goods, the protocols of barter were put on the agenda, adding that the first ship of food, agricultural products and snacks such as chips and puffs and other food products will be exported to Venezuela in near future.

The private sector also imports raw materials for industrial and food products and a small portion of Venezuelan agricultural products such as mangoes and pineapples, he added.

He said that these imports had nothing to do with gasoline and oil exports, and most of them were in exchange for food exports to Venezuela.

