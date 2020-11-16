  1. Politics
S Korea seeking to remove trade obstacles with Iran: Envoy

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Jeong-Hyun Ryu said his country is seeking ways to remove trade obstacles which have been caused by the US sanctions in trades with Iran.

In a meeting with the Iranian head of Iran-South Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group Ruhollah Motefaker-Azad on Monday, the Korean envoy described parliamentary cooperation as an important factor in increasing friendly interactions between the two countries, saying, “Seoul will spare no effort to remove barriers to trade with Iran.”

He said South Korea attaches great importance to its ties with Iran as an important country in the region and the world, noting that Seoul will not hesitate to exert every effort to eliminate problems and obstacles in the path of economic and trade exchanges with Tehran.

He also underlined the importance of increasing the capacity of the humanitarian cooperation channel between the two countries and expressed hope that the current problems would be resolved in the near future.

Motefaker-Azad, for his part, referred to the historical relations between the two countries, saying, "The parliamentary friendship group of the Islamic Republic of Iran and South Korea aims to protect the achievements of six decades of friendly ties between the two countries in political, economic and industrial fields."

“It also helps to work to remove obstacles to the development of cooperation and strives to do so,” he added.

The Iranian lawmaker also emphasized the role of the South Korean ambassador in facilitating cooperation between the two sectors.

Elsewhere, Motefaker-Azad criticized the US’ inhumane policies in the world, adding, "Independent countries of the world will never allow their relations with other countries to be determined and dictated by third parties."

“The importance of communication and cooperation between the two countries requires that the existing obstacles to the development of cooperation be removed as soon as possible,” he stressed.

