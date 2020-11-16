No part of Iran safe for terrorists

"The arrest of terrorists by the intelligence forces and the destruction of terrorist positions in the west of the country by the IRGC show that the crimes of terrorists will not be ignored and there will be no safe place in the country for them," said Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said during a meeting of Supreme Judicial Council on Monday.

Stating that the security-judicial authority must be improved day by day, he added, "The enemy seeks to dominate the minds of the people through threats and distortions."

It must know that people don't trust them anyway, he noted.

"The message of the Iranian nation is the message of active resistance, the production of power in the security and economic spheres and the display of authority in all dimensions," he said, adding, "The Iranian nation will disappoint the enemy with its efforts and resistance."

In a statement on Saturday, IRGC announced that its ground forces have launched an attack on the positions of anti-revolutionary groups across the northwestern Iranian borders which have inflicted heavy damage to the enemies.

ZZ/5072731