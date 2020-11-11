Zarif attends Iqbal Lahori birthday anniv. in Pakistan

The event was also attended by Zarif's Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Sir Muhammad Iqbal (November 9, 1877 – April 21, 1938) was a Muslim poet, philosopher, and politician born in Sialkot, British India (now in Pakistan), whose poetry in Urdu and Persian is considered to be amongst the greatest of the modern era.

He is the only non-native Persian poet who has captured the imagination of Iranians with his Persian poetry.

Iqbal’s birth anniversary is an occasion for his admirers across the world to come together to celebrate his extraordinary life and works.

Heading a political-economic delegation, Mohammad Javad Zarif is paying a two-day official visit to the neighboring country to discuss bilateral issues as well as key regional developments.

