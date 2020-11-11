Iranian, Pakistani FMs meeting kicks off in Islamabad

Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently holding talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to confer on a host of issues of mutual interest.

Prior to the meeting, Zarif planted a sapling in the Pakistani Foreign Ministry's garden.

Earlier in the day, Zarif met with Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred on important issues, including the fight against terrorism and strengthening border security cooperation, as well as the expansion of military relations between the two neighboring countries.

Zarif arrived in Pakistan on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit.

MR/MFA