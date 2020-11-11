Zarif, top Pakistani cmdr. discuss defense, security coop.

In a meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred on important issues, including the fight against terrorism and strengthening border security cooperation, as well as the expansion of military relations between the two neighboring countries.

The two sides also reviewed the latest security developments in the region, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

Zarif and General Bajwa stressed the need to expand comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially in the field of security and the protection of common borders, which are called the borders of peace and friendship between the two countries.

Prior to the meeting, they had visited the Martyrs' Memorial at the Pakistan Army Headquarters and paid tribute to the country’s martyrs.

Zarif arrived in Pakistan on Sunday evening for a two-day official visit.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the airport, Zarif said talks with Pakistan as a special neighbor always continue and these consultations are held periodically.

Referring to the delay in the ongoing talks between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "Today we are very happy to have the opportunity to visit Islamabad again."

Regarding the current level of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, especially in the economic and trade sectors, Zarif said "we are satisfied with our relations".

“But we believe the potential for Iran and Pakistan, particularly in the area of trade, is far greater than what we have been able to take advantage of it,” said the minister.

