Iran, Ukraine eye broadening bilateral trade - economic ties

Islamic Republic of Iran follows up the policy of developing trade and economic cooperation with neighboring and regional countries.

In the meantime, Ukraine has also devised comprehensive programs for developing and boosting trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the initiative taken by Tehran Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Kharkiv Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ukrainian and Iranian private sector activists explored avenues of broadening bilateral trade ties on Fri. through webinar.

Statistics of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture put the current trade volume exchange between Iran and Ukraine at less than $1 billion annually which is negligible.

The two countries of Iran and Ukraine enjoy high potentials and can develop and expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation more than the current volume.

Deputy Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Hesameddin Hallaj said that the private sectors of the two countries can take advantage of joint capacities and capabilities for the improvement of current trade and economic ties.

He pointed to bartering mining and mineral products, along with bartering oil and gas products and well as industrial equipment, as salient opportunities facing ahead of economic enterprises of the two countries.

High capabilities of Iranian and Ukrainian companies in the fields of aerospace, industrial automation, mining and mineral products, agricultural equipment and machinery as well as urban transportation fleet are considered a good platform for broadening mutual cooperation, he added.

