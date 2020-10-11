Iranian steelmakers export above 2.3mn tons in H1

A review of total exports in the six-month period this year indicates a 32 percent decline, compared to the same period last year.

In the said time, Khouzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 361,138 tons of steel to become the major exporter among Iranian steelmakers.

According to official announcements, steel production is known as the most brilliant industrial sector of Iran and the country's steel production capacity is currently 42 million tons and this year up to 32 million tons of steel production will be produced domestically.

Iran has an annual production of 10 million tons of concentrate and 18 million tons of pellets in its current program.

According to earlier reports, statistics show large steelmakers in the country exported 1,786,611 tons of steel in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to August 21).

Accordingly, more than 28 percent of the said figure was produced in the Iranian month of Mordad in the current year (from July 22 to August 21).

However, 507,320 tons of steel were exported from the country from July 22 to August 21.

