Milano IntI. FICTS Filmfest.to host Iranian sport movies

Some Iranian movies will be competing in the 38th Milano International FICTS Festival in the Italian city of Milan from November 7 to 11,2020, Seyed Mojtaba Alavi, Secretary of Iranian Sports Film Festival announced.

Being dedicated to sports movies, the Milano International Film Festival will be host Iranian movies including “Tsunami” by Milad Sadr-Ameli, “Dear Bahman” by Mostafa Purmohammadi, “Serik” by Bahareh Afshari, “Shahsavar” by Ali Shahmohamamdi, and “Blue like the Color of the Sky” by Amir Rafiei, “I Am a Bird” by Abedin Mohammadi, “Beyond the Fence” by Arman Qolipur, “Saad’s Olive Tree” by Ahmad Zayeri, “All Together” by Mehdi Yusefali and “Damoon Jungle” co-directed by Hadi Amiri and Raha Faraji.

The Federation International Cinema, Television Sports (FICTS) is the organizer of the event, which was the final phase of the World FICTS Challenge that runs in 16 countries around the world including Iran.

