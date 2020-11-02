Police bust over 1.2 tons of drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan Baluchestan and Baluchestan province, Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri told Mehr on Monday that both hauls were captured during arm clashes between the police forces and traffickers in Iranshahr and Marjaveh.

During the first operation, the forces confiscated 300 kilograms of opium, while the smugglers left their vehicle and escaped through the borderlines.

In the second operation, 930 kilograms of different drugs, including 682kg of opium, 245kg of hashish, and 3.1kg of heroin were discovered. Two offenders were detained and handed over to the judiciary during the clash.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

MR/5062029