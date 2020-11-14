Trump says may join big rally of his supporters in Washington

The news comes as POTUS is challenging the election results by seeking audits and recounts as well as filing lawsuits in state and federal courts, as he believes the presidential race was rigged to put Democrat Joe Biden ahead, Sputnik News reported.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”, Wrote Donald Trump in his tweeter account on November 13.

If Trump shows up before his supporters on Saturday, it will be his first rally that he has taken part in since Election Day. As of today, major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the next president, though states have not yet certified their election results.

The Trump administration has so far refused to concede, citing witness accounts of fraud and voter irregularities, including ballots cast by deceased voters and possible Dominion voting system glitches. Now, a post-election audit is underway in the toss-up state of Georgia, and state officials in the swing state of Wisconsin are preparing for a potential recount.



RHM/PR